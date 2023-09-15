Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Coral from Monty’s Home

Coral will be available for a meet-and-greet at the Monty’s Home Animal Lovers Thrift Shop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Coral, a three-year-old hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

Up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped, this adorable dog is looking for her forever home and will be available for a meet-and-greet at the Monty’s Home Animal Lovers Thrift Shop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The thrift shop is located at 401 Hwy 117 S in Burgaw.

Additionally, she has done well around other dogs, according to her handlers.

All Monty’s Home dogs are enrolled in its Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where basic obedience and household manners are taught. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

The program is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and Monty’s Home is happy to report that 100% of its dogs that have completed the program have been adopted. Coral, and the other “Deep Sea Dogs,” are the 63rd group to be trained through the program.

Those interested in adopting Coral can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (910) 259-7911 or send an email to Adopt@montyshome.org.

Her new family will receive a crate, training harness and training DVD.

