Pedestrian dies after getting hit by two cars along U.S. 421

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday night along U.S. 421 near I-140, according to a N.C. State Highway Patrol representative.

Per the SHP, the victim was hit once by one car and another time by a different car.

Both drivers stayed on the scene of the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released, and no charges have been filed as of Friday at 11:30 a.m.

