Over 390,000 Honda lawnmowers, pressure washer engines recalled due to camshaft issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday, Sept. 14, that approximately 391,800 Honda lawnmowers and pressure washer engines have been recalled due to camshaft issues.

“The improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines can cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start, posing an injury hazard,” the recall announcement states.

According to the CPSC, the recall involves the following Honda products:

HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers

GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines

“The gas-fueled walk-behind lawn mowers are red and black with “HONDA” written on the clipping collection bag. The model and serial number are printed on a label located on the upper rear of the mower deck. The pressure washer engines are mounted on various original equipment manufacturer frames. The serial number of the engine is engraved on a flat spot on the engine,” the release explains.

Owners of the affected products are asked to immediately stop use and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

The CPSC has received 2,197 incident reports related to the recalled camshafts, with seven including minor injuries.

“Lawnmowers were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool and various farm, agricultural and rental stores nationwide from May 2022 to June 2023 for between $550 and $1,100. Pressure washer engines were sold at Lowes, Home Depot and other retail stores nationwide from June 2022 to August 2023 for between $370 and $550,” the CPSC adds.

For more information, please visit the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

