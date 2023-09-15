Officers involved in shooting at home on Plantation Ct.
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that officers responded to a shots fire call at a home on Plantation Ct. in Supply on Thursday night.
One person was taken to hospital, but law enforcement was reported uninjured. The state of the person that was injured is unknown.
This is currently an ongoing investigation.
