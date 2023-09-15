Ocean Isle Beach hosting community food drive
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach on Friday announced that it is hosting a community food drive.
The town is asking the community to drop off non-perishable food donations at town hall, 111 Causeway Dr., on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 29.
You can also bring items to the fall food truck festival on Sept. 30.
Items must be new and unopened, some examples include:
- Canned soups/ravioli
- Granola bars/peanut butter/crackers
- individual mac and cheese
- canned tuna/salmon/chicken
- cereal boxes
- apple sauce/fruit cups
- canned vegetables
Food will go to Brunswick Family Assistance to help families in need.
