Ocean Isle Beach hosting community food drive

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach on Friday announced that it is hosting a community food drive.

The town is asking the community to drop off non-perishable food donations at town hall, 111 Causeway Dr., on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 29.

You can also bring items to the fall food truck festival on Sept. 30.

Items must be new and unopened, some examples include:

Canned soups/ravioli

Granola bars/peanut butter/crackers

individual mac and cheese

canned tuna/salmon/chicken

cereal boxes

apple sauce/fruit cups

canned vegetables

Food will go to Brunswick Family Assistance to help families in need.

