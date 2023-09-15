Novant Health and Wilmington Health compete for cardiac catheterization equipment in NHC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health and the Wilmington Health have filed certificate of need applications with the state to acquire a unit of cardiac catheterization equipment in New Hanover County.

The applicants filed in response to a need determination in the New Hanover County 2023 State Medical Facilities Plan, per a N.C. Department of Health and Human services announcement from Tuesday.

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Inc. are proposing the acquisition of the equipment at Novant Health Scotts Hill Medical Center in a project that would cost an estimated $6.4 million and be completed in Oct. 2026.

Wilmington Health is also looking to acquire the equipment. This project would cost an estimated $6.8 million and be completed in June 2025.

A public hearing for the projects is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the South East Area Health Education Center in Pelican Classroom, 2511 Delaney Ave. in Wilmington.

Comments may be submitted as an attachment to an email to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov or mailed to the following address:

Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section

Division of Health Service Regulation

2704 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-2704

N.C. Division of Health Regulation public notices are available online.

