SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department announced on Thursday, Sept. 14, that two new four-way stops have been installed in the area of the Sea Trail Golf Club.

“Please be aware, and use caution, we now have 4 way stops at both intersections of Crooked Gully and Clubhouse Road,” the SBPD announcement states.

