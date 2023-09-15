NEEDTOBREATHE to play at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Friday announced a concert with NEEDTOBREATHE and special guest Judah and the Lion.

NEEDTOBREATHE will visit the venue as part of its Caves World Tour on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Tickets will be available on Friday, Sept. 22, on the Live Nation website and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office.

The rock band from South Carolina gained fame on Christian radio, with their third album The Outsiders peaking at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Albums chart.

