Nakina man arrested following Evergreen shooting

Joshua David Zemaitis
Joshua David Zemaitis(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVERGREEN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Friday, Sept. 15, concerning the arrest of a Nakina man in relation to an Evergreen shooting.

According to the incident report, just after 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 33-year-old Joshua David Zemaitis shot at a home in the 1300 block of Bud Stephens Road with a shotgun.

Among other residents, three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Zemaitis was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with:

  • Discharge weapon occupied property
  • Injury to personal property

According to the CCSO booking report, no bond is listed for Zemaitis.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

