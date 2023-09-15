Mt. Calvary Center to offer free diabetes education classes

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free weekly diabetes education class set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The class will begin at 6 p.m. at Mt. Calvary’s Wallace office at 414 N. Norwood St.

“The six-week series will include key information on identifying and responding to the issues associated with diabetes. A complimentary health and lab screening will also be provided during the first session of the class. Key issues discussed in the program include: Understanding the Human Body, Health Management Through Meal Planning, Understanding Diabetes and Its Risk Factors, Importance of Physical Activity, and Identification and Prevention of Diabetes Complications, and Living with Diabetes,” a Mt. Calvary Center announcement states.

To learn more and reserve your space, you can call Mt. Calvary’s office at 910-665-1352. You can also learn more on the Mt. Calvary website.

