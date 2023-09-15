Leland Town Council unanimously approves RV Park regulations

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Town Council unanimously approved the adoption of an ordinance regarding RV Park regulations at their meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14.

“The proposed text amendment would remove language from the Town’s Code of Ordinances that would allow for RV sites located within special flood hazard areas (SFHA) and require such sites to have a sign indicating that the RV shall be removed from the site within 24 hours of the Town declaring a state of emergency for a potential flooding event,” town documents state.

The site and the RV would still have to comply with the Town’s Flood Damage Prevention regulations, including guidelines on the attachments allowed on the RV and how long it can be on a site.

Leland’s planning board initially recommended that the town council not approve the amendment in May, then reversed that decision in July after several changes.

