Leland man arrested, accused of discharging firearm in town limits

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leland police arrested a man after he reportedly fired gunshots into the air on Thursday afternoon at Village Road.

“Jackson Donald Green, 30, of Leland, was arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm in the Town Limits, Resisting a Public Officer, and some related driving offenses. Leland officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Village Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance call. Upon their arrival, officers heard two gunshots and observed Green fleeing the area on foot. Officers located Green hiding in a wooded area just a few hundred yards from where the incident took place. He was taken into custody without incident,” Leland Police Department wrote in a press release.

BCSO K-9 handlers assisted officers in locating the firearm used. The investigation is ongoing, and investigators believe Green was not firing the gun at anyone.

