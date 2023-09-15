Hurricane Florence: 5 years later WECT News remembers historic storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been five years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach.

Recently, the WECT News and First Alert Weather team sat down to remember Florence, some of the lingering images of the storm, and its impact we still feel today.

You can watch our special, “Florence: Five Years Later” below:

WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 1

WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 2

WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 3

WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 4

WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 5

