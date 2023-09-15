Senior Connect
Hurricane Florence: 5 years later WECT News remembers historic storm

Recently, the WECT News and First Alert Weather team sat down to remember Florence, some of the lingering images of the storm, and its impact we still feel today.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been five years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach.

Recently, the WECT News and First Alert Weather team sat down to remember Florence, some of the lingering images of the storm, and its impact we still feel today.

You can watch our special, “Florence: Five Years Later” below:

WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 1
WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 2
WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 3
WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 4
WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 5

