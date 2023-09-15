Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 5

(Source: KEYC)
(Source: KEYC)(KEYC)
By Zach Solon
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the games scheduled for week five of the high school football season:

North Brunswick at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

South Brunswick at New Hanover, 7 p.m.

Laney at Ashley, 7 p.m.

Topsail at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

West Columbus at Trask, 7:30 p.m.

South Columbus at East Bladen, 7:30 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at Southwest Onslow, 7 p.m.

Pender at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired generic graphic.
Man charged with attempted murder after shootout with deputy in Supply
I-140 reopens near Wilmington following crash
A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday night along U.S. 421 near I-140, according to a N.C....
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by two cars along U.S. 421
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Wilmington church ‘considering all options’ after lawsuit dismissed
Six people were arrested and another is wanted by law enforcement after warrants were served at...
Seven arrested as part of Bladen Co. drug investigation

Latest News

The Hoggard Vikings are the WECT Football Team of the Week for Week 4.
Hoggard Vikings named Football Team of the Week
The Vikings beat J.H. Rose, 38-14, last week for their second straight win.
Hoggard Vikings named Football Team of the Week
High School Football
Friday Night Football: Week 4
Friday Night Football: Week 4 Part 2
Friday Night Football: Week 4 Part 2