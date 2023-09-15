Friday Night Football: Week 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the games scheduled for week five of the high school football season:

North Brunswick at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

South Brunswick at New Hanover, 7 p.m.

Laney at Ashley, 7 p.m.

Topsail at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

West Columbus at Trask, 7:30 p.m.

South Columbus at East Bladen, 7:30 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at Southwest Onslow, 7 p.m.

Pender at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Monday.

