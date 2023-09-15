Friday Night Football: Week 5
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the games scheduled for week five of the high school football season:
North Brunswick at Hoggard, 7 p.m.
South Brunswick at New Hanover, 7 p.m.
Laney at Ashley, 7 p.m.
Topsail at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.
West Columbus at Trask, 7:30 p.m.
South Columbus at East Bladen, 7:30 p.m.
Wallace-Rose Hill at Southwest Onslow, 7 p.m.
Pender at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Monday.
