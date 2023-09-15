First Alert Forecast: crisp breezes at home, lots of activity in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Continue to respect the rips as you enjoy an, overall, nice third weekend of September across the Cape Fear Region. Expect daytime temperatures to peak in the 80s amid generally comfortable humidity levels. Nights will have an extra fallish flare with the coolest readings likely around daybreak Saturday: upper 50s for much of the Cape Fear Region and pockets of lower 50s possible for some far inland backyards, farmsteads, and pocosins. Rain chances will hold at 0% into Saturday night before growing to 30 to 40% for Sunday.

On the tropical weather front, energy from Hurricane Lee will continue to promote swell, heavy surf with breakers upwards of five, six or seven feet, and rip currents for Cape Fear beaches for another couple of days. Lee itself remains likely to bring more direct tropical storm impacts to portions of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and eastern Canada this weekend. Elsewhere, meandering Margot will remain nonthreatening over the North Atlantic, and a disturbance poised to become a tropical storm named Nigel poses no definable threat at this time.

Hurricane Season officially runs through November 30. Stay ready: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.