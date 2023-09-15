Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Fentanyl-laced painkillers found in North Myrtle Beach, police say

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Police said fentanyl disguised as over-the-counter medicine is a scary new trend becoming more prevalent across the Grand Strand.

Since May, North Myrtle Beach Police officers have recovered 22 grams of fentanyl, the most recent case happened on Wednesday night.

North Myrtle Beach Police arrested Zuri Keche Phifer for trafficking fentanyl. A police report said during a traffic stop an officer smelled marijuana, which prompted a search of the car.

The report said during the search, police found several pills, a blue powder, and three liquid Advil pills. The Advil pills tested positive for fentanyl.

A spokesperson for the department said this practice isn’t widely known.

“What they’ll do is they’ll inject it into the pill itself and that’s their way of either keeping us so that we don’t intercept it,” Officer Patrick Wilkinson said. “If they do get pulled over and we see it it could easily appear as some kind of a pain reliever. Something legit that you can buy from the store.”

Wilkinson also said officers are taking extra precautions when dealing with drug seizures and handling scenes.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-140 reopens near Wilmington following crash
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Wilmington church ‘considering all options’ after lawsuit dismissed
Six people were arrested and another is wanted by law enforcement after warrants were served at...
Six arrested, one person wanted as part of Bladen Co. drug investigation
Taylar Nicole Bryan and Bryan Austin Potts Freeman
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested after chase ending in crash
Trinity Hope Hinckley
Wilmington PD locates missing person

Latest News

Shots fired generic graphic.
Officer-involved shooting reported at home near Supply
New legislation receives reaction from Leland Town Council member
Leland Town Council unanimously approves RV Park regulations
Recently, the WECT News and First Alert Weather team sat down to remember Florence, some of the...
Hurricane Florence: 5 years later WECT News remembers historic storm
WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 4
WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 4
WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 3
WECT remembers Hurricane Florence five years later Part 3