CFCC, NCWorks to host resource fair for veterans

Union Station
Union Station(CFCC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College Veterans Services Division is scheduled to host a Veterans Resource Fair with NCWorks on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

According to the announcement, the fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Daniel’s Hall of Union Station, located at 502 N Front Street in Wilmington. Daniel’s Hall is located on the fifth floor of the building.

“The Veterans Resource Fair will bring together various organizations, government agencies, and community partners to offer a wide range of services and information tailored specifically to the needs of veterans,” the announcement from the college states.Key highlights of the event include:

  • Employment opportunities
  • Education and training
  • Health and wellness
  • Housing and finance
  • Healthcare services
  • Community support”

The fair will be open to veterans of all military branches, active-duty military and their families.

