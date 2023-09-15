Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.(EUSTACIA KANTER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An alligator with the top half of its jaw missing was rescued Thursday evening in Florida after photos of it circulated across social media.

The environmental organization Bear Warriors United received a photo of the injured alligator from one of its members.

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.

Alligator trappers were able to successfully capture the injured alligator Thursday evening.

The organization said it believes the gator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt.

They said they are working to get the traps banned in Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Commission, who was called in to help rescue the alligator, has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-140 reopens near Wilmington following crash
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Wilmington church ‘considering all options’ after lawsuit dismissed
Six people were arrested and another is wanted by law enforcement after warrants were served at...
Six arrested, one person wanted as part of Bladen Co. drug investigation
Taylar Nicole Bryan and Bryan Austin Potts Freeman
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested after chase ending in crash
Shots fired generic graphic.
Officer-involved shooting reported at home near Supply

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the remembrance Friday morning at 16th...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Justice Jackson speaks at 16th Street Baptist Church bombing memorial
Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in...
Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers for the first time in their union’s history
Union Station
CFCC, NCWorks to host resource fair for veterans
James Stavely
Wilmington man pleads guilty to gun, several drug charges