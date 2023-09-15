3 Chambers Fest to include live film scoring, martial arts demos, music performances and more

3 Chambers Fest is set to feature live performances, immersive art and innovative film experiences in Wilmington, NC on Oct. 13-14 (Christopher Everett)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 3 Chambers is set to showcase hip-hop, martial arts, and anime culture through various performances at a festival in Wilmington on Oct. 13-14.

Friday, Oct. 13, will feature Solemn Brigham / Marlowe and Skyzoo live in concert at Waterline Brewing Company.

“Hailing from the vibrant musical landscapes of North Carolina, Solemn Brigham stands as an international rap luminary whose artistry has resonated with fans across the globe. Notably, his role as the vocalist for the renowned group Marlowe helped solidify his status as a creative force to be reckoned with. From Brooklyn, NY, Skyzoo has been labeled a ‘new legend’ which led to his albums being critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. His storytelling has been commended by all walks of literary life, from hip hop royalty to university professors and everyone in between,” a 3 Chambers announcement states.

Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m. with opening performances by hip-hop artists SkyBlew, Louis., and MoeSOS DC. Fuzz Jackson and Bigg B from Coast 97.3FM will DJ the event. Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door.

3 Chambers Fest is set to feature live performances, immersive art and innovative film experiences in Wilmington, NC on Oct. 13-14 (Christopher Everett)

Kicking off Saturday’s events, Qigong / Tai Chi in the Garden will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at Sokoto House.

“Martial Science Professor Shihan White Owl will engage participants in the art of QiGong / Tai Chi for physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. Shihan White Owl has over 50 years of Martial Science experience and is the founder of Freedom Arts Martial-Science (FAM) which is a tribal community and educational institution that offers participants access to a wide array of martial arts knowledge that includes various levels of practical self-defense training while simultaneously supporting each individual (and the collective unit) with the enhancement of physical, mental and spiritual health and well-being,” the announcement continues.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 on the day of the class.

Then Saturday evening at Kenan Auditorium, the Can I Kick It? interactive film screening experience will include Shaolin Jazz remixing the soundtrack to the cult classic film The Crow with a blend of hip-hop, soul, funk and more.

“THE CROW is the tale of a young musician Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) who, along with his fiancé, is murdered on the eve of their Halloween wedding. Exactly one year after their deaths, Eric is risen from the grave by a mysterious crow to seek out his killers and force them to answer for their crimes.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. with a live martial arts demonstration by Cequence Henry, aka Running First Ronin. LouisTee and Maja Williams will host the event. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door and $15 for UNCW students.

Tickets are available online on the 3 Chambers website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.