Wilmington police looking for missing man

Dean Pratt
Dean Pratt(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, Sept. 14, that it is looking for 53-year-old Dean Pratt.

According to the release, Pratt was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13, near Wrightsville Avenue at approximately 7 a.m.

Police describe Pratt as being 5′10″ tall, weighing 185 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a black Honda sedan.

If you see Pratt, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

