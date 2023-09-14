Wilmington PD looking for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 20-year-old Trinity Hope Hinckley.

According to the announcement, Hinckley was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 10, in the 200 block of Darlington Avenue.

Police describe Hinckley as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 210 pounds and having green eyes with brown hair.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3600.

