UNCW professor to work on $15 million project studying earthquakes on west coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A University of North Carolina Wilmington professor will work on research at the soon-to-be Cascadia Region Earthquake Science Center (CRESCENT) project, per an UNCW announcement on Sept. 14.

UNCW Professor of Earth and Earth Sciences Andrea Hawkes will co-lead the Cascadia Paleoseismology (CPAL) part of the grant alongside some partners. With about $330,000 from a grant, she will be studying earthquakes going back thousands of years.

“UNCW is partnering with several institutions including lead university, the University of Oregon, on a new multi-institution earthquake research center. The National Science Foundation will fund $15 million over five years for researchers to study the Cascadia subduction zone and bolster earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest and beyond,” the announcement states.

The Cascadia Region Earthquake Science Center (CRESCENT) project includes researchers from 16 institutions. Pictured: landslide scar in Oregon. (Photo Credit: Ben Leschinsky)

The center is set to be the first of its kind in the nation focused on earthquakes at subduction zones, which are areas where a tectonic plate slides under another. Hawkes plans to get UNCW graduate students involved over the next five years.

“Ideally, the center, research performed and collaborations built will all lead to a better understanding of the hazard Cascadia possesses,” said Hawkes. “All communities have potential natural hazards--hurricanes, fires, drought, earthquakes--and to better understand the scale of a given hazard potential, we have to understand how that hazard has varied over time.”

Scientists will study the potential impacts of a major earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone. The offshore tectonic plate boundary stretches over 1,000 kilometers from southern British Columbia to northern California. Research has shown that the fault is capable of an earthquake with a magnitude of 9.0 or greater; the school says that communities on the west coast are ill-prepared for a quake of that strength.

“Such an event would set off a cascade of deadly natural hazards in the Cascadia region, from tsunamis to landslides. It could cause buildings and bridges to collapse, disrupt power and gas lines, and leave water supplies inaccessible for months,” the announcement continues.

You can find more about the project on the University of Oregon website.

Institutions participating in CRESCENT include:

University of Oregon

Central Washington University

Oregon State University

University of Washington

Cal Poly Humboldt

Portland State University

Purdue University

Smith College

Stanford University

UC San Diego, Scripps Institution of Oceanography

University of North Carolina Wilmington

Virginia Tech

Washington State University

Western Washington University

