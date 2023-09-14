Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW professor to work on $15 million project studying earthquakes on west coast

Andrea Hawkes, UNCW professor of earth and ocean sciences, taking paleoearthquake samples along...
Andrea Hawkes, UNCW professor of earth and ocean sciences, taking paleoearthquake samples along Washington's coast.(Photo Credit: UNCW Sea Level Research Lab)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A University of North Carolina Wilmington professor will work on research at the soon-to-be Cascadia Region Earthquake Science Center (CRESCENT) project, per an UNCW announcement on Sept. 14.

UNCW Professor of Earth and Earth Sciences Andrea Hawkes will co-lead the Cascadia Paleoseismology (CPAL) part of the grant alongside some partners. With about $330,000 from a grant, she will be studying earthquakes going back thousands of years.

“UNCW is partnering with several institutions including lead university, the University of Oregon, on a new multi-institution earthquake research center. The National Science Foundation will fund $15 million over five years for researchers to study the Cascadia subduction zone and bolster earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest and beyond,” the announcement states.

The Cascadia Region Earthquake Science Center (CRESCENT) project includes researchers from 16...
The Cascadia Region Earthquake Science Center (CRESCENT) project includes researchers from 16 institutions. Pictured: landslide scar in Oregon.(Photo Credit: Ben Leschinsky)

The center is set to be the first of its kind in the nation focused on earthquakes at subduction zones, which are areas where a tectonic plate slides under another. Hawkes plans to get UNCW graduate students involved over the next five years.

“Ideally, the center, research performed and collaborations built will all lead to a better understanding of the hazard Cascadia possesses,” said Hawkes. “All communities have potential natural hazards--hurricanes, fires, drought, earthquakes--and to better understand the scale of a given hazard potential, we have to understand how that hazard has varied over time.”

Scientists will study the potential impacts of a major earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone. The offshore tectonic plate boundary stretches over 1,000 kilometers from southern British Columbia to northern California. Research has shown that the fault is capable of an earthquake with a magnitude of 9.0 or greater; the school says that communities on the west coast are ill-prepared for a quake of that strength.

“Such an event would set off a cascade of deadly natural hazards in the Cascadia region, from tsunamis to landslides. It could cause buildings and bridges to collapse, disrupt power and gas lines, and leave water supplies inaccessible for months,” the announcement continues.

You can find more about the project on the University of Oregon website.

Institutions participating in CRESCENT include:

  • University of Oregon
  • Central Washington University
  • Oregon State University
  • University of Washington
  • Cal Poly Humboldt
  • Portland State University
  • Purdue University
  • Smith College
  • Stanford University
  • UC San Diego, Scripps Institution of Oceanography
  • University of North Carolina Wilmington
  • Virginia Tech
  • Washington State University
  • Western Washington University

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Power restored for majority of customers in New Hanover Co.
Duane Henderson Manning
New Details: Escapee from Columbus County caught in Georgia while driving stolen car

Latest News

In June, Fifth Avenue UMC announced that it would seek legal action against the conference...
Wilmington church ‘considering all options’ after lawsuit dismissed
Oak Island water tower
Oak Island PD scheduled to host its first National Night Out
The city has put millions of dollars into new buildings and equipment to prepare for the next...
Hurricane Florence five years later: County officials improve emergency services in Wilmington
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Wilmington church ‘considering all options’ after lawsuit dismissed