UNC System President proposes tuition freeze for eighth year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans on Thursday recommended a tuition freeze next year for all in-state undergraduate students, potentially extending the freeze from seven to eight years.

If approved by the UNC Board of Governors, tuition would once again remain the same next year at UNC System schools.

“Keeping college affordable is the single most important thing we can do for the students and families of North Carolina,” Hans said. “With the generous support of our citizens and their elected leaders, we are able to offer a quality education at an incredible value. Our commitment to low tuition sets North Carolina apart and helps drive growth and opportunity across our state.”

The state’s fixed tuition programs says that any resident entering a four-year program at a UNC school will pay the same rate of tuition for eight consecutive semesters.

“Students graduating in 2028 will pay the same tuition that incoming freshmen paid in 2017. That’s a remarkable achievement, especially when you consider rising costs in the rest of our economy,” Hans said. “Our faculty, staff, and administrators have shown real discipline and dedication in keeping costs low while delivering an excellent education.”

The announcement from UNC says that the state has the third lowest tuition-and-fee sticker price for residents attending public four-year universities based on 2022-23 data from the College Board.

The university campuses in the UNC system include:

Appalachian State University

East Carolina University

Elizabeth City State University

Fayetteville State University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina State University

University of North Carolina Asheville

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

University of North Carolina at Pembroke

University of North Carolina School of the Arts

University of North Carolina Wilmington

Western Carolina University

Winston-Salem State University

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.