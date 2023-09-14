Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNC System President proposes tuition freeze for eighth year

Students at the University of North Carolina Wilmington
Students at the University of North Carolina Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans on Thursday recommended a tuition freeze next year for all in-state undergraduate students, potentially extending the freeze from seven to eight years.

If approved by the UNC Board of Governors, tuition would once again remain the same next year at UNC System schools.

“Keeping college affordable is the single most important thing we can do for the students and families of North Carolina,” Hans said. “With the generous support of our citizens and their elected leaders, we are able to offer a quality education at an incredible value. Our commitment to low tuition sets North Carolina apart and helps drive growth and opportunity across our state.”

The state’s fixed tuition programs says that any resident entering a four-year program at a UNC school will pay the same rate of tuition for eight consecutive semesters.

“Students graduating in 2028 will pay the same tuition that incoming freshmen paid in 2017. That’s a remarkable achievement, especially when you consider rising costs in the rest of our economy,” Hans said. “Our faculty, staff, and administrators have shown real discipline and dedication in keeping costs low while delivering an excellent education.”

The announcement from UNC says that the state has the third lowest tuition-and-fee sticker price for residents attending public four-year universities based on 2022-23 data from the College Board.

The university campuses in the UNC system include:

  • Appalachian State University
  • East Carolina University
  • Elizabeth City State University
  • Fayetteville State University
  • North Carolina A&T State University
  • North Carolina Central University
  • North Carolina State University
  • University of North Carolina Asheville
  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • University of North Carolina at Charlotte
  • University of North Carolina at Greensboro
  • University of North Carolina at Pembroke
  • University of North Carolina School of the Arts
  • University of North Carolina Wilmington
  • Western Carolina University
  • Winston-Salem State University

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Power restored for majority of customers in New Hanover Co.
Duane Henderson Manning
New Details: Escapee from Columbus County caught in Georgia while driving stolen car

Latest News

In June, Fifth Avenue UMC announced that it would seek legal action against the conference...
Wilmington church ‘considering all options’ after lawsuit dismissed
Andrea Hawkes, UNCW professor of earth and ocean sciences, taking paleoearthquake samples along...
UNCW professor to work on $15 million project studying earthquakes on west coast
Oak Island water tower
Oak Island PD scheduled to host its first National Night Out
Mickel Deonte Harris
Man charged with pointing gun at man in UNC campus building, threatening to kill him