Southeastern North Carolina reflects on lessons learned five years after Hurricane Florence

A boat ramp in Boiling Spring Lakes.
A boat ramp in Boiling Spring Lakes.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricane Florence left a trail of destruction as it moved through southeastern North Carolina five years ago.

In Boiling Spring Lakes, the storm washed out dams and drained the city’s titular lakes. Mayor Jeff Winecoff says while a long-awaited reconstruction project is underway, preparation for the next storm is top of mind.

“All kinds of weather comes through here,” said Winecoff. “And, you know, we’ve seen with Florence, the 100-year storm with all the rain and water we had, so we want to make sure we have everything in place for those precautions in case something like that happens again.”

Winecoff is hopeful the new dams will protect the city during future storms. He says while most of the funding for the project is secured, the city is hoping $8 million will be allocated to help offset inflation costs once the General Assembly passes a state budget.

“This is no longer earth dam. It’s being brought up to the newest codes. It’s steel and concrete. There will be spillways to be able to open up in case we get high waters coming in,” Winecoff said. “So, it’s all state of the art to what we need to be.”

In Whiteville, Florence brought floods that forced people to evacuate their homes.

Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder says the storm prompted the city to bring in more resources.

“We’ve added the water rescue team here in town, in addition to what Columbus County has,” Lowder said. “We added our UAV team to actually map some of the swamps. We did the grant program where we cleaned out the swamp. We’re going to revisit that and probably clean it out again.”

While flooding continues to be an issue in parts of Whiteville, Lowder says work is underway to, hopefully, prevent future disaster.

“We have a flood gauge in town,” said Lowder. “It’s not something that’s going to stop the flooding, but it will help us notify businesses and the public.”

Officials in Wilmington and New Hanover County have also said significant changes have been made to emergency operations plans in the five years following Hurricane Florence.

READ MORE: Hurricane Florence five years later: County officials improve emergency services in Wilmington

In Boiling Spring Lakes, Winecoff says the city if hopeful to complete the dam restoration project within the next three years.

