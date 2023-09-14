Six arrested, one person wanted as part of Bladen Co. drug investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Six people were arrested and another is wanted by law enforcement after warrants were served at several properties on Quail Street in Elizabethtown on Sept. 1.

“Over the past several years, multiple complaints related to the sale and delivery of Cocaine and other illegal controlled substances, in the 500 Block of Quail Street in Elizabethtown, have been fielded by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabethtown Police Department,” a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office states. “This area is known to residents of this community as the ‘WildSide.’ In the Spring of 2023, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation teamed up to combat this illegal activity.”

On Sept. 1, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division, along with Elizabethtown Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed search warrants.

Officials say that Jamie Ballard, 40, of Elizabethtown, currently is wanted for two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, two counts of Manufacture schedule II controlled substances, and two counts of Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances.

The following arrests were made:

Anthony Ballard, 52, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with: trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2, possession of schedule II controlled substances x2, manufacture schedule II controlled substances x2, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances x3. Anthony Ballard was held at the Bladen County Detention Center under a secured bond.

Jason Ballard, 45, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with: possession of schedule II controlled substances and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Jason Ballard was held at the Bladen County Detention Center under a secured bond.

Tyronne Murchison, 46, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with: possession of schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and communicating threats. Tyrone Murchison was held at the Bladen County Detention Center under a secured bond.

Curtis McKoy Jr., 62, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with: possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. McKoy was held at the Bladen County Detention Center under a secured bond.

Nikki Mathis, 47, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with: possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mathis was held at the Bladen County Detention Center under a secured bond.

KaJuana Murchison, 39, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with: Possession of schedule VI controlled substances and Possession of drug paraphernalia. KaJuana Murchison was held at the Bladen County Detention Center under a secured bond.

