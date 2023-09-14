Skip to content
Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT
Watch Live
News
Weather
Investigate
Traffic
Health
Cape Fear Weekend
Submit Your Pictures
Home
About Us
Meet the News Team
Live Online
See It, Snap It, Send It
Previous Newscasts
WECT Anywhere
Contests
WECT Jobs
WECT Internship Program
News
Investigate
Crime
Back to School
Here We Grow
National
Politics
Election Results
Lottery
Crimes of the Cape Fear
1-on-1 with Jon Evans
School Sex Scandal
Black History Month
Weather
First Alert Skycams
Sky Tracker
First Alert Action Days FAQs
Weather Pics
First Alert Hurricane Center
Shootin’ the Breeze
Traffic
Gas Prices
Health
Coronavirus
Opioid Epidemic
Senior Connect
Sports
Olympics
Friday Night Football
Get Fit With 6
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Cape Fear Eats
Cape Fear Foodie
Cape Fear Cooking
Community
Event Calendar
Collector's Calendar
Cape Fear Weekend
Pet of the Week
Forever Family
Highway 6
Sounds of Summer
Clear The Shelters
Community Classroom
Community Spotlight
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Home Pros
Cape Fear Strong
Schedule
Carolina in the Morning
First at Four
Conserve Cape Fear
Side Hustle
Telemundo Wilmington
Previous Newscasts
PowerNation
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
Press Releases
High Surf Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Powerball 9-13-23
Powerball Winning Numbers for 9-13-23 at 11pm
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT
|
Updated: 9 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Power restored for majority of customers in New Hanover Co.
Wilmington police locate missing woman
New Details: Escapee from Columbus County caught in Georgia while driving stolen car
Latest News
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Wilmington PD looking for missing person
Southport Fire Department program aims to help make first responders more aware of needs, hazards
Southport aldermen considering policy to prevent people from sleeping at Waterfront Park
Boil water advisory rescinded in Lake Waccamaw