Paddle 4 Troops paddleboard race and fundraiser to take place in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Paddle 4 Troops is set to hold its 12th annual Stand Up Paddleboard race on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The race will be held at the Sears Landing Grill and Boat Docks in Surf City.

Paddle 4 Troops says that there will be a ceremony to celebrate and honor fallen troops and a scholarship presentation for a college student. Registered paddlers can expect live entertainment, a live and silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, food and drinks and lunch.

“We have generated over $150K at the event the last two years and are aiming to surpass that this year,” said Mike Stupica with Paddle 4 Troops.

You can learn more and sign up online.

