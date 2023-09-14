One lane of I-140 closed near Wilmington following crash
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of I-140 in New Hanover County is closed following a vehicle crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
According to the DriveNC website, the eastbound, right lane of I-140 is closed at this time near U.S. 421 and exit 14.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
