Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

One lane of I-140 closed near Wilmington following crash

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of I-140 in New Hanover County is closed following a vehicle crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the DriveNC website, the eastbound, right lane of I-140 is closed at this time near U.S. 421 and exit 14.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Power restored for majority of customers in New Hanover Co.
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Duane Henderson Manning
New Details: Escapee from Columbus County caught in Georgia while driving stolen car

Latest News

A train ran into a car on Woodyard Road in Sandyfield on Wednesday, according to Chief Steve...
Train and car collide at Woodyard Road in Columbus Co.
Wreck near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge backs up traffic on U.S. 17
Portion of 5th Street to close in Southport for stormwater repair work
Southbound lanes of U.S. 17 reopen near Hampstead following crash