Oak Island PD scheduled to host its first National Night Out
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department is scheduled to host its first National Night Out event on Friday, Oct. 6.
According to the announcement, the event, which “promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods a safer, more caring places to live,” will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Middleton Park Complex, located at 4610 E Dolphin Drive.
“Organized locally by the Oak Island Police Department, 2023 marks the Town’s first year hosting an NNO event, so we are working hard to ensure a memorable evening for all!” the announcement from the town states.
The event will include:
- Free food and desserts
- Amusement rides
- Bounce houses
- A dunk tank
- Gaming trailers
- Axe throwing
- Music provided by a live DJ
Additionally, the U.S. Army Parachute Team, Brunswick County law enforcement, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation are scheduled to have displays at the event.
A fire truck water cannon demonstration will also take place. Free “Ident-a-Kid” and “Build-&-Grow” kits will be available.
Parking will be free for this event, and a handicap shuttle service will be available. For more information, please visit the Town of Oak Island website.
