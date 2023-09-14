Senior Connect
Oak Island PD scheduled to host its first National Night Out

Oak Island water tower
Oak Island water tower(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department is scheduled to host its first National Night Out event on Friday, Oct. 6.

According to the announcement, the event, which “promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods a safer, more caring places to live,” will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Middleton Park Complex, located at 4610 E Dolphin Drive.

“Organized locally by the Oak Island Police Department, 2023 marks the Town’s first year hosting an NNO event, so we are working hard to ensure a memorable evening for all!” the announcement from the town states.

The event will include:

  • Free food and desserts
  • Amusement rides
  • Bounce houses
  • A dunk tank
  • Gaming trailers
  • Axe throwing
  • Music provided by a live DJ

Additionally, the U.S. Army Parachute Team, Brunswick County law enforcement, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation are scheduled to have displays at the event.

A fire truck water cannon demonstration will also take place. Free “Ident-a-Kid” and “Build-&-Grow” kits will be available.

Parking will be free for this event, and a handicap shuttle service will be available. For more information, please visit the Town of Oak Island website.

