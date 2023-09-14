Senior Connect
New principal approved for Pender Early College High School

Daniel Sidor in Sept. 2023 was approved to be the next principal of Pender Early College High School(Pender County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools on Thursday announced the appointment of Daniel Sidor as the next principal of Pender Early College High School.

Sidor has worked as a teacher at the school since 2007; just one year after the school opened its doors. He’ll be taking the place of the current principal Christie Brown, who is retiring at the end of September.

“It has been a long-term goal to have the opportunity to serve in a higher leadership position at PECHS,” Sidor said. “I have been a committed teacher at PECHS for over 16 years, and I’m thankful that Pender County Schools has entrusted me with this opportunity to serve as principal.”

“He has been an integral part of the school community, demonstrating a passion for education and a commitment to student success. During his tenure at PECHS, Mr. Sidor served as the lead teacher, supporting his colleagues and contributing significantly to the school’s growth and development,” a PCS announcement states.

“One of Mr. Sidor’s remarkable achievements at PECHS was his role in creating pacing guides and curriculum for multiple courses, benefiting both Pender County Schools and North Carolina Virtual Public Schools (NCVPS). His dedication to fostering student growth and reflection is evident through his work with the Comprehensive Academic Portfolio (CAP) program,” the announcement continues.

PCS says that, in 2012, he earned a master’s in education with a focus on curriculum/instructional supervision 2012 from the University of North Carolina Wilmington along with an administration add-on licensure.

"His administrative experience includes serving as a Substitute Principal at PECHS since 2013 and as a Summer School Principal in 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Mr. Sidor’s dedication to education extends beyond PECHS, as he has also worked as an educator at North Carolina Virtual Public Schools and Cape Fear Community College.

“Mr. Sidor’s commitment to improving education and creating a positive learning environment has earned him recognition and accolades. He was awarded Teacher of the Year at PECHS in 2016 and 2019, reflecting his excellence and dedication as an educator.”

