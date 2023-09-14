Senior Connect
Man charged with pointing gun at man in UNC campus building, threatening to kill him

A Durham man was arrested Wednesday and charged with pointing a gun at someone at an on-campus bagel shop at UNC.
Mickel Deonte Harris
Mickel Deonte Harris(WRAL)
By Jelia Hepner, Jessica Patrick, Aaron Thomas and Ryan Terhune
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) - A Durham man was arrested Wednesday and charged with pointing a gun at someone at an on-campus bagel shop at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Arrest warrants show Mickel Deonte Harris, 27, was charged with felony carrying a gun on educational property. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Warrants state Harris had a gun inside the Graham Student Union, where the bagel shop is located. Warrants also state Harris threatened to physically injure a man by pointing the gun at him and telling him he “would kill the victim.”

Harris was arrested at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday on Formosa Lane in Chapel Hill, north of campus, in connection with the incident that caused the university to be placed on lockdown for more than an hour.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

