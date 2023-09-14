Wilmington church ‘considering all options’ after lawsuit dismissed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The lawsuit brought against the NC Conference of the United Methodist Conference by Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in Wilmington has been dismissed in civil court, according to an announcement from the church’s congregation.

In June, Fifth Avenue UMC announced that it would seek legal action against the conference following the decision to close the historic church.

“While it saddens the church congregation that they have lost this battle the church is considering all available options,” the announcement states.

According to the announcement, members of the church were locked out of the building, which celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2022, in March.

We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling, and we are considering all options to include an expedited appeal.

“Fifth Avenue Church leaders were following the Conference procedures for disaffiliation, a formal process for leaving the United Methodist Church. While waiting for the Conference to schedule a vote on disaffiliation, the Conference closed the historic church by changing the locks and seizing the property, without any prior notice to the congregation,” the congregation adds in its release.

Members of Fifth Avenue UMC sought legal action to reopen the church and continue the process of disaffiliation while retaining the property.

“The United Methodist Church is currently going through a split with individual churches voting on whether to enter the disaffiliation process. 249 churches left the NC conference in 2022 and another 59 voted to leave earlier this month, all through the formal disaffiliation process with the blessing of the Conference,” the release explains.

This lawsuit was a last resort. Fifth Avenue gave the Conference every opportunity to do the right thing, but they refused. Hundreds of churches have voted on disaffiliation. Some chose to stay, some chose to leave, but all were given a vote. The Conference chose to seize Fifth Avenue’s property instead of allowing a vote. We look forward to restoring Fifth Avenue’s historic church to its members and allowing them to pursue a vote on disaffiliation as promised by the United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.