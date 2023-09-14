‘I’ve always felt safe, but am I safe?’: UNC Chapel Hill students from Wilmington react to second lockdown on campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was a second lockdown on the UNC Chapel Hill campus in a little more than two weeks.

“Incidents such as this are all too common,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“We haven’t had a normal or full week of school yet,” Junior Alex Bunch said.

Many students are still in shock after getting the alert about an armed and dangerous person on campus.

“It was still the same panicked tone of ‘Are you safe? Where are you? Are you okay?’” Senior Lexi Freas questioned.

The campus went on lockdown just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The all-clear came about an hour later.

Police arrested 27-year-old Mickel Harris. Officials say he flashed a gun and threatened an employee at a bagel shop in the student union.

Some students still traumatized by the deadly shooting two weeks ago say they don’t think they’re quite ready to go back to class on Thursday.

“There are still students that are absolutely traumatized from being at school and being near the shooting, or not even being near it like it was a very scary event. And I think the fact that the university isn’t canceled classes tomorrow’s odd to me,” Freas said. “But for tomorrow, it’s resumed as normal, which I think is a little crazy. And hopefully, teachers will have discussions about it and let students kind of process with me being a psych major. I’m very fortunate to have very understanding professors who know how traumatizing This is. And I mean, even after the initial shooting, most of our classes are focused on like, how are you? Do you want to talk about this? Do you feel ready to be in class? if you don’t want to be here, like you don’t have to. So, I’m hoping that my professors tomorrow, pretty understanding about it.”

Freas had an afternoon class near the student union, but she decided to stay home and work on an assignment for another class instead.

“And I just cried because I was so upset about like, I should be able to go on campus and be safe. And I’m just glad that I wasn’t there. But I just sat there, honestly, like so confused about why is this happening. Again? We just went through this,” Freas said. “I have friends from other schools at NC State and Duke texting me. Do you need to come to my dorm? Do you need to come to NC State and just stay here until things settle down?”

Another student—Alex Bunch says going back to campus wasn’t an easy feeling last time—and knows it will likely be the same eerie feeling again this time.

“And now we had another incident of weaponry on campus. And we’re expected to immediately jump back into it, which I’m not. I’m not sure how well that’s going to get tomorrow, but we will see,” Bunch said.

He also says during the lockdown for the shooting in late August, many people didn’t know what to do, but it was easy to follow the lockdown protocol this time around since it was fresh in everyone’s minds.

“Hopefully, it’s not going to happen again. But in case it does, I think that this will eventually be just a very well-oiled machine if you will,” Bunch said. “Despite all of this, I would say that I do [feel safe on campus]. I mean, even though these are two terrible instances, the frequency of these events is far enough away, and they are only in one particular place at any given time, that I do feel safe, I definitely don’t feel as safe as I did at the beginning of the year. But there’s still not a massive problem for me at least walking around campus dealing with any of this. But I know several of my friends who have had very big problems.”

School officials are reassuring students that the campus is safe to return to.

“UNC Police will continue to be diligent in ensuring the safety of the campus community, especially during peak times of the day to provide reassurance to our campus community,” Chief Brian James said.

“This pains me as a member of this community now for over 28 years, and I’m committed to doing everything possible to maintain the safety of all those who work, learn, and live here at Carolina,” Chancellor Guskiewicz said. “Imagine the stress, the trauma, and the anxiety that a second lockdown in 16 days has caused for our students, our faculty, and our staff.”

