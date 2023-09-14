Hurricane Florence five years later: County officials improve emergency services in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 marks five years since Hurricane Florence made landfall just south of Wrightsville Beach.

The category one storm caused catastrophic damage to the Carolinas with devastating flooding and winds, multiple fatalities and billions of dollars in damages. These are just a few of the reasons that made local emergency services realize that changes needed to be made in our area.

Over the past five years, New Hanover County has built a new 911 center, government center and a new emergency operations center, which opened earlier this year. Each facility contains state-of-the-art equipment ready for the next big storm.

The city has also partnered with local and state organizations, like FEMA, to make sure the area is prepared and stocked in supplies in case of an emergency.

“It’s important that we all speak with one voice,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. “We opened up our emergency operations center. We’re tied in with our state emergency operations center and our state partners to know how [a storm] is going to impact us, what the needs of the community are, the aftermath of the storm and how we can all work together to make sure we are better prepared next time.”

In the event that power lines go down, New Hanover County Emergency Management has dual pass of telephones, so if one fails, the county always has a means of communication to outlying areas.

The county has prepositioned contracts with companies that provide resources like fuel, food and generators to ensure necessities are stock piled in the Wilmington area in the event of the area becoming isolated due to severe flooding, like it did in 2018.

Emergency and county officials have worked diligently over the past five years to prepare for another disaster like Florence. Steven Still, director of Emergency Management for New Hanover County, told WECT that there will of course be new issues that arise with each storm, but next time around, the city will be better prepared than ever.

