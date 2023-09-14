Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Health alert issued for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.
The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.(USDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup due to misbranding.

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.

According to the FSIS, a recall was not requested because the affected products have been pulled from warehouse shelves are no longer available.

If you still have any containers in your fridge, you should return them to Costco.

The soup was sold in 2 lbs. tubs with an expiration date of Nov. 23.

The USDA warns people in the following states to be on the lookout: Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

There have not been any confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the soup so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locate missing woman
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Duane Henderson Manning
New Details: Escapee from Columbus County caught in Georgia while driving stolen car
Power restored for majority of customers in New Hanover Co.

Latest News

Taylar Nicole Bryan and Bryan Austin Potts Freeman
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested after chase ending in crash
Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
Arizona Department of Public Safety Sergeant Roger Hansen helped save a baby burro earlier this...
Sergeant rescues injured baby burro from side of road after mother hit, killed by vehicle
Kristie Haas, 31, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday.
Woman who killed 3-year-old daughter and left her burned remains on ballfield is sentenced to 30 years