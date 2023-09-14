Florence Co. man charged after allegedly punching child several times, running away

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly punching a child repetitively before running away from the scene on Wednesday, according to the Florence Police Department.

Officers were called to an apartment at the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive in regards to a child being hit. When they arrived on the scene they learned 33-year-old Jonathan Ladontay Hudson had jumped out of a second-floor window and run away once he discovered police were called.

Florence police were able to track down Hudson after a brief search.

Officers were told that Hudson was observed punching a small child several times before jumping out the window.

Hudson was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and issued a $3,000 surety bond during his bond hearing on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.