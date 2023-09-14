Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: fresh fallish breezes at home, big activity in the tropics

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening, Sep. 13, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Low rain chances in your First Alert Forecast for Thursday will turn to zero Friday as drier, northerly breezes flow into the Cape Fear Region. You will notice fallish temperatures at times, too: expect mainly middle 80s for highs Thursday, mainly lower 60s for lows Thursday night, mainly lower 80s for highs Friday, and mainly upper 50s for lows Friday night. A high pressure system is likely to maintain pleasant weather for much of the weekend, too!

On the tropical weather front, energy from Hurricane Lee will continue to promote swell, heavy surf with breakers upwards of six or seven feet, and rip currents for Cape Fear beaches for another couple of days. Lee itself remains likely to directly impact Maine and Nova Scotia by this weekend. Elsewhere, Hurricane Margot will remain nonthreatening over the North Atlantic, and a disturbance poised to become a tropical storm named Nigel poses no definable threat at this time.

Hurricane Season officially runs through November 30. Stay ready: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

