Bladen County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested after chase ending in crash

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that two people were arrested after a recent chase.

“Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact team was conducting “saturation patrol” in the area of NC 131 and NC 41. The officer observed a vehicle with fictitious tags that did not belong on the vehicle and attempted to perform a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle did not comply and fled at a high rate of speed down NC 41 and onto Smith Mill Road into Robeson County,” the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announcement states.

Per the BCSO, the driver reached speeds up to 106 mph, and traffic conditions including school buses and children led the deputy to stop the chase. The BCSO says that deputies were on the way to the driver’s last known location, but then someone called 911 and said the vehicle wrecked into a building and that two people were on foot.

“With the assistance of Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Squads 3 and 2, Civil Patrol and Narcotics Unit were able to quickly establish a perimeter in which suspects were shortly apprehended. Suspects were later identified as Bryan Austin Potts Freeman and Taylar Nicole Bryan,” the announcement continues.

Freeman, a 25-year-old from Lumberton, was held at the county jail under a $52,000 secured bond and was charged with:

Driving while impaired,

PWIMSD SCH II CS, maintain vehicle dwelling CS,

Felony flee to arrest with motor vehicle,

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carrying a canceled weapon

Bryan, a 22-year-old from Clarkton, was held under a $5,000 secured bond and charged with:

PWISD counterfeit controlled substance,

Simple possession VI controlled substance,

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Aid and abet DWI

“I am pleased with the collaboration effects with Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the hard work together to get another dangerous individual(s) off the streets,” said Bladen County Sheriff McVicker.

