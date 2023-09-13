Wallace police arrest motorcyclist for allegedly shooting at law enforcement on US 117

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - A 35-year-old man is now in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on US 117 on Monday, Sept. 11.

Officers attempted to stop a motorcycle for suspected impaired driving around 10 p.m. when the motorcyclist refused to stop and moved into US 117.

WPD officers contacted the Pender County Sheriff’s Office for assistance and the motorcyclist reportedly pulled out a handgun and opened fire at the officers.

“As the shots were being fired, a second vehicle suddenly stopped and ran off onto the shoulder of the road. Fearing this individual had been shot, the WPD officers stopped to check on that person. In doing so, officers lost sight of the motorcycle as he turned off of 117. During the shooting, a residence on 117 was struck by a bullet,” Wallace Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

Sheriff deputies found the motorcycle abandoned at the end of Harley Dr. K9 and drone units were called in to assist in the search, but found nothing after a 5-hour search in a very thick wooded area, we were unable to locate the suspect. Residents around the area were contacted and notified about the situation.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, the suspect was spotted in the same area and he was arrested at 12:30 p.m. He was identified as Gary Wayne Devane.

Devane will be charged with multiple charges, including:

2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest

10 counts of Felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Dwelling.

Various pending felony warrants from multiple agencies.

“This was an absolute tremendous job by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and we are incredibly grateful for their tireless efforts. A huge thanks to Pender County Fire and EMS’s Drone Unit and the NC Highway Patrol for their assistance,” Wallace Police Department wrote.

