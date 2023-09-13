Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Train and car collide at Woodyard Road in Columbus Co.

A train ran into a car on Woodyard Road in Sandyfield on Wednesday, according to Chief Steve...
A train ran into a car on Woodyard Road in Sandyfield on Wednesday, according to Chief Steve Camlin with the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A train ran into a car on Woodyard Road in Sandyfield on Wednesday, according to Chief Steve Camlin with the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue.

The road is closed near Old Lake Road as of 1:30 p.m., and Camlin says it is expected to be reopened in about an hour.

Camlin says the car was attempting to drive past the railroad track at the time of the collision, and the car left the scene after the crash.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Animals over flowing in Mesa County Animal Shelters
The need for adoptions continues following Clear the Shelters campaign
Gary Wayne Devane
Wallace police arrest motorcyclist for allegedly shooting at law enforcement on US 117

Latest News

Wreck near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge backs up traffic on U.S. 17
Portion of 5th Street to close in Southport for stormwater repair work
Southbound lanes of U.S. 17 reopen near Hampstead following crash
A map of the closure and recommended detour around Northchase Parkway Southeast
Part of Northchase Parkway Southeast closed due to water main leak