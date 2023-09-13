Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Tech Talk: How modern technology can help save a life in an emergency situation

The watch can detect a hard fall, and if necessary, contact emergency services to assist if the wearer is unresponsive.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Larger screens, longer battery life and better speakers are typically highlighted when new smart devices are released, with some people not knowing about the safety features that have been developed that may help safe a life.

Jessica Holt, with U.S. Cellular, spoke with WECT on Wednesday about the safety features that users may be able to enable on their devices.

Fall Detection is available on the Apple Watch SE, as well as Series 4 or later Apple Watches. If enabled, the watch can detect a hard fall, and if necessary, contact emergency services to assist if the wearer is unresponsive.

“A friend of mine had EMT services show up at her house,” Holt said. “Wife answered the door being like ‘I didn’t call you guys, what’s going on?’ They go into the backyard, husband had a cardiac event. They were able to assist him without anybody calling.”

Those with a Google Pixel Watch can also set up fall detection.

In addition to contacting medical help, some devices can be set up to message your emergency contacts.

“Just make sure you set those up, but it can, yep, contact them immediately, so without you doing anything,” Holt explained.

The full interview can be viewed at the top of this story.

More information about Apple’s Fall Detection can be found here, with more information about Google’s services here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Animals over flowing in Mesa County Animal Shelters
The need for adoptions continues following Clear the Shelters campaign
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Amanda Grace Foster
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

Latest News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper expected to announce new funding for N.C. pre-K classrooms during visit to Wilmington
Southport
Southport aldermen considering policy to prevent people from sleeping at Waterfront Park
The watch can detect a hard fall, and if necessary, contact emergency services to assist if the...
Tech Talk: How technology can help in an emergency
Amaia Damatta
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager