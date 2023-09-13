Tech Talk: How modern technology can help save a life in an emergency situation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Larger screens, longer battery life and better speakers are typically highlighted when new smart devices are released, with some people not knowing about the safety features that have been developed that may help safe a life.

Jessica Holt, with U.S. Cellular, spoke with WECT on Wednesday about the safety features that users may be able to enable on their devices.

Fall Detection is available on the Apple Watch SE, as well as Series 4 or later Apple Watches. If enabled, the watch can detect a hard fall, and if necessary, contact emergency services to assist if the wearer is unresponsive.

“A friend of mine had EMT services show up at her house,” Holt said. “Wife answered the door being like ‘I didn’t call you guys, what’s going on?’ They go into the backyard, husband had a cardiac event. They were able to assist him without anybody calling.”

Those with a Google Pixel Watch can also set up fall detection.

In addition to contacting medical help, some devices can be set up to message your emergency contacts.

“Just make sure you set those up, but it can, yep, contact them immediately, so without you doing anything,” Holt explained.

The full interview can be viewed at the top of this story.

More information about Apple’s Fall Detection can be found here, with more information about Google’s services here.

