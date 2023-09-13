Southport Fire Department program aims to help make first responders more aware of needs, hazards

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department is installing new software with a module titled Community Connect for residents to connect with firefighters to help save lives.

Citizens can register special needs, hazards associated with their homes like natural gas, and information about their medications and their pets at the link here.

All the information will stay confidential and only be used in the event of a fire or medical emergency, per the SFD. Anyone who has questions can call 910-457-7915.

