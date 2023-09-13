Senior Connect
Southport aldermen considering policy to prevent people from sleeping at Waterfront Park

Southport
Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen is considering changes to prevent people from sleeping at public parks.

Per the Sept. 8 meeting agenda, the suggestions were presented by Parks and Recreation Director Heather Hemphill and Police Chief Todd Coring, aiming to make changes “that could assist with the issue of people sleeping in the Parks and Staying on City Property after closing hours.”

The proposal also is in the wake of homeless forums held by the board on Sept. 5 and Aug. 31.

The amendment would make all city parks close at dusk. It would prohibit all camping and sleeping at Southport Waterfront Park, on the city’s waterfront and on the boardwalk sections of the Riverwalk, including the Kingsley Street River Access Site. This would also apply to placing tents or parking a car or trailer to live in.

The proposal would allow law enforcement to enforce violations of the section as misdemeanors with a $25 civil penalty.

As of Sept. 13, the proposal isn’t on the agenda available online for the Sept. 14 Board of Aldermen meeting.

