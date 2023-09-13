Pender County announces family-friendly hike in Penderlea

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Tourism has announced that the next Year of the Trial hike is set for Sept. 23 in Penderlea.

The free, family-friendly one-mile hike will explore the New Deal farm community of Penderlea; hikes will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting at the Penderlea Homestead Museum. The hike is themed after Eleanor Roosevelt, who visited the community on behalf of her husband.

“The hike will take visitors from the museum and then onward to community buildings such as the government building where homesteaders checked in and were assigned a home from a selection of up to four bedrooms. Visitors will also see the auditorium and gymnasium. Along the way, there will be samples of Teachey’s famous chicken-n-pastry, a favorite meal in Penderlea, antique cars, music, and more,” a Pender County Tourism announcement states.

The county recommends bringing water, wearing comfortable shoes and using sunscreen.

“The Ruritans are pleased to share the rich history along with a lot of fun as we welcome hikers of all ages to Penderlea,” said June Robbins, an educator and volunteer with the Ruritans.

The next hike is the Outlander Hike and Moores Creek National Battlefield led by Jason Howell. That hike is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

