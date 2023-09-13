Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Rd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian was confirmed killed in a hit-and-run at Malpass Corner Rd and US 421.

State Highway Patrol responded at around 8:50 p.m. when officers found the body.

The driver and the vehicle have not been identified at this time, and the deceased’s identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.

This incident is currently an ongoing investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

