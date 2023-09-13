Over 4,000 New Hanover Co. customers without power

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Over 4,000 customers in New Hanover County are currently without power.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 4440 customers are without power at this time in the Ogden area.

The outage was first reported at 7:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Customers in the areas of Seaspray Landing, Lucia Point, Bayshore and Market Street from Gordon Road to Mendenhall Drive are affected at this time.

