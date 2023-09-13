Senior Connect
Lane of U.S. 17 closed near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge following wreck

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that one lane of U.S. 17 is currently closed near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge following a wreck.

According to DriveNC, eastbound traffic is currently backed up between Belville and the bridge.

“One lane of traffic moving, heavy delays and backups,” the BCSO announcement states.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

