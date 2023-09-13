Senior Connect
Officials: ‘Armed, dangerous person’ on or near UNC Chapel Hill campus

People on campus are being told to go inside and avoid windows.
Officials reported another armed person on or near campus on Wednesday, just over two weeks...
Officials reported another armed person on or near campus on Wednesday, just over two weeks after a faculty member was killed.(PRNewswire)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - People on campus at UNC Chapel Hill have been order to go inside after reports of an armed person on or near campus on Wednesday.

The alert was issued just before 1 p.m., and comes just over two weeks after a faculty member was killed inside a campus lab.

Campus officials are urging everyone to stay inside a building and avoid windows.

It is currently unclear what prompted the threat.

This is a developing story.

Related: Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

Watch continuous news coverage here:

