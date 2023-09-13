Oak Island Water Rescue puts up yellow flags, urging beach visitors to stay out of the water to avoid dangerous rip currents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricane Lee is not going to hit Southeastern North Carolina directly, but it will bring dangerous rip currents to the area’s beaches.

Oak Island Water Rescue has put up yellow flags to warn beachgoers. However, because offshore hurricane swells have been a factor in multiple rip current deaths on the island, water rescue says people should treat the yellow flags as if they’re red and avoid going in the water.

Peter Grendze is the chief of Oak Island Water Rescue and says if you do go in the water, don’t go in above your knees.

“It’s dangerous because if one of those big waves hits you, and other smaller waves start hitting you, it can still take you out there,” Grendze said.

He says dangerous accidents happen when people don’t pay attention to the warnings.

“Last year, our main drownings were during a yellow flag because it was too rough for people to go out on a red flag day,” he said.

Grendze says a few years ago, a man was killed in these rip currents because a wave was powerful enough to break his neck. Another man was severely injured.

“It’s no laughing matter. Yeah, it’s fun to ride these things but they can be very dangerous if they hit you wrong,” he said.

If you choose to ignore these warnings and decide to get in the water anyway, the best thing you can do if you’re stuck in a rip current is to not panic and let the waves take you back to shore.

If you see someone in the water who looks like they might be caught in a rip current or a powerful wave, Grendze says you can use a flotation device from one of the water safety stations that are placed across the beaches in Oak Island. There is one at every beach access location, and several are scattered between access points.

Grendze says they might be changing the yellow flag to red starting tomorrow and possibly going through Friday.

