New Hanover County crews respond to fire after reported lightning strike

New Hanover County Deputy Fire Marshal Sunnie Batson has shared details about a structure fire...
New Hanover County Deputy Fire Marshal Sunnie Batson has shared details about a structure fire that took place on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13. (MGN)(KTTC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Deputy Fire Marshal Sunnie Batson has shared details about a structure fire that took place on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13.

“A structure fire occurred in the 7400 block of Myrtle Grove Road this afternoon, reported to the 911 center just after 1:30 PM. A significant lightning storm had just passed through the area. One of the callers reported the home had been struck by lightning, and that was confirmed to be the fire cause upon investigation. Everyone escaped the home and there were no reported injuries,” the announcement from Batson states.

NHC Fire Rescue was assisted by the Carolina Beach Fire Department, NHC Sheriff’s Office, and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center EMS.

“Have a great evening, stay safe, and test your smoke alarms!” Batson said.

